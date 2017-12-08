ELEMENTIS PLC - Company Secretary Change

Elementis: Company Secretary change

Elementis plc (the "Company'), the FTSE 250-listed global specialty chemicals company, today announces that Wai Wong will be stepping down as Company Secretary at the end of January 2018 after more than 10 years in the role.

He will be succeeded by Laura Higgins who joins Elementis as of January 2018 from Britvic plc, where she is Deputy Company Secretary. Laura will take up the role as Company Secretary on 31 January 2018.

Andrew Duff, Chairman, said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Wai for his contribution and commitment over the past 10 years. He has helped ensure that Elementis continues toachieve the highest standards of corporate governance and compliance and was particularly helpful to me as incoming Chairman and as we effected the transition to a new executive team.

We wish him well in his future endeavours."

James Curran, Investor Relations 020 7067 2999