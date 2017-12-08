Milan Koev, REC Group's Vice President Sales & Marketing APAC, speaks to pv magazine about the potential of India's rooftop solar market.

pv magazine: Rooftop solar is a big market for REC. What is your position on rooftop installations in India?

Milan Koev: REC globally is known for its strong footprint in the solar PV rooftop market, and we have continued to add more customers in that segment. The company is actively diversifying its geographical reach, as well as enlarging its customer base, leading to 66% more customers in Q1-Q3 2017, compared to the same period in 2016. In India, rooftops are the focus area, already comprising half of our shipments to the country and growing most swiftly. The C&I [Commercial and Industrial] segment remains key to us and residential is slowly picking up pace as well.

For a captive consumer who is looking for a reliable and consistently high performing system, REC is a natural choice, as we have one of the lowest warranty claims (well below 100 Parts Per Million) along with the highest watt classes in the Multi PERC technology segment.

Though the targets set by the government of 40 GW grid connected rooftops by 2022 currently looks unrealistic, it's only a question of time when this pace will grow exponentially as for most of the C&I customers the question to ask is no longer "Why solar?" but "When? & How much?".

India is considering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...