

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production grew at a slower pace in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.



Industrial production climbed 7.3 percent year-on-year in October, slower than September's 10.4 percent increase. Nonetheless, the rate exceeded the expected increase of 5.3 percent.



Within total industry, mining and quarrying grew only 0.5 percent. At the same time, manufacturing advanced 7.7 percent and electricity and gas output gained 7.3 percent.



Energy output logged an annual growth of 6.1 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, industrial output growth held steady at 0.7 percent in October. Production had remained flat in August. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent increase for October.



