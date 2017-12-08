Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Notice of AGM

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Posting of Notice of AGM

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM traded Indonesian focused energy company (AIM: ADL), is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM') will be held at 10.00am on 29th December 2017 at IOMA House, Hope Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1AP.

The AGM notice has been posted to shareholders and is available to view on the Company's website: http://www.andalasenergy.co.uk.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

David Whitby Andalas Energy and Power Plc Tel: +62 21 2783 2316

Sarah Wharry Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel: +44 20 7894 7000

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Jon Belliss Beaufort Securities Limited Tel: +44 20 7382 8415

(Joint Broker)