

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Friday after the U.S. Congress passed a stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded until Dec. 22 and the U.K. and the European Union struck a deal to unlock divorce negotiations, capping months of tortuous negotiations.



The benchmark DAX was up 130 points or 0.99 percent at 13,173 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Banks led the surge, with Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank climbing nearly 3 percent each.



Troubled furniture retailer Steinhoff tumbled 21 percent to extend declines after Moody's downgraded the issuer ratings of the company.



In economic releases, German exports unexpectedly declined 0.4 percent sequentially in October, the same pace as seen in September, data from Destatis revealed.



Shipments were forecast to grow 1 percent. Imports advanced 1.8 percent, reversing September's 1.1 percent decrease.



