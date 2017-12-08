

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose notably on Friday after the U.S. Congress passed a stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded until Dec. 22 and the U.K. and the European Union struck a deal to unlock divorce negotiations, capping months of tortuous negotiations.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35 points or 0.66 percent at 5,419 in late opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher on Thursday.



Banks led the surge, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all rising over 4 percent.



Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM advanced 0.8 percent on reporting a 5.7 percent increase in passenger traffic for November.



On the economic front, French industrial production grew for the second straight month in October, defying economists' forecast for a slight decline, data from statistical office Insee showed.



Industrial production climbed 1.9 percent month-over-month, faster than the 0.8 percent rise in September. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall for the month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX