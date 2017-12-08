Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Portfolio Management Arrangements

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

8 December 2017

Portfolio management arrangements and Board composition

The Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ('the Company') has been advised by the partners of OrbiMed Capital LLC ('OrbiMed'), the Company's portfolio manager, that Mr Samuel D. Isaly is to step down from OrbiMed Capital LLC.

Accordingly, the Company announces that in consequence Mr. Isaly will be retiring from the Board of the Company, and also from his portfolio management responsibilities. Ongoing management responsibility for the Company's portfolio will otherwise remain unchanged, led by Mr. Sven Borho CFA (Managing Partner of OrbiMed) and Dr.Trevor Polischuk Ph.D. working with the rest of the OrbiMed team which, together with Mr Isaly, has been responsible for managing the Company's investment portfolio over the last 22 years.

The Board would like to express its appreciation for Mr Isaly's contribution to the success of Worldwide Healthcare Trust during his time with the Company.

Enquiries:

Alastair Smith

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 008 4911