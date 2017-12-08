

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in November, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 2.2 percent increase in October. The inflation was forecast to rise to 2.6 percent.



Food prices grew 3.4 percent annually in November and prices of electricity, gas and other fuels went up by 1.5 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of consumer durables dropped 0.2 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent from October, when it gained by 0.3 percent. It was forecast to increase by 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX