

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as the pound surged to cross $1.35 again on news that the U.K. and the European Union have struck a deal to unlock divorce negotiations, capping months of tortuous negotiations.



The pound was also reacting to some positive news on the labor market. A report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed today that permanent job placements in the U.K grew at the fastest pace in three months in November, supported by strong underlying demand for staff.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10 points or 0.15 percent at 7,332 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Berkeley shares jumped almost 8 percent. The housebuilder raised its profit guidance for the next five years after reporting a 36 percent increase in pre-tax profits in the six months to October 31.



Vodafone advanced 0.7 percent after abandoning plans for a merger between Vodafone Malta and Melita.



Mining stocks were subdued after sharp losses in the previous session on concerns that Chinese banks may not have enough capital to weather potential losses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX