Helsinki, Finland, 2017-12-08



SSH Communications Security Corporation has received to following flagging notification concerning the shares in SSH Communications Security Corporation:



1. Issuer of shares



SSH Communications Security Corporation, 1035804-9



2. Shareowner obliged to give notification



Clausal Computing Oy



3. Reason for notification



Due to the share subscription of 198.200 new shares (employee stock options), conducted on July 10, 2017, the total amount of SSH Communications Security Corporation's shares increased to 38.263.783 shares. Due to these subscriptions, Clausal Computing Oy's ownership decreased to 9,95 percent, which is below 10 percent flagging threshold. Clausal Computing Oy has not traded shares and its share holding has remained the same.



4. Share of the ownership in the company



Clausal Computing Oy's ownership is SSH Communications Security Corporation is 3.808.650 shares and votes.



Helsinki, 8 December 2017



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Helena Kukkonen CFO



Further info: Helena Kukkonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 3440



