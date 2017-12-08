Early Equity Plc - Audited Results for the year ending 31 August 2017

08 December 2017

Early Equity Plc

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2017

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the financial results for Early Equity Plc for the year ended 31 August 2017 The total comprehensive loss for the year was £138,987 (2016 - £110,423). The loss per share was 0.02p (2016 - 0.02p). The loss before tax of £138,987 (2016 - £110,423) largely reflects the costs of maintaining a public listing, administration costs and the impairment of two investments.

On 14 August 2017, the Company acquired 60,000 shares in EI Holdings, which represents 4% of its issued share capital. The investment was financed by the issue of 15,000,000 new shares of Early Equity Plc. EI Holdings is a direct sales company holding a license to operate a multi-level marketing business in Malaysia. This acquisition was financed by an equity subscription to raise £90,000 (gross of expenses) through the issue of 15,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1pence each at a placing price of 0.6 pence per new ordinary share. Of the funds raised, £60,000 was utilised in the investment of EI Holdings and the remaining £30,000 for working capital needs.

At the year end, the value of our investment portfolio in unquoted securities (UK and Malaysia) stood at £600,320 (2016 - £540,320). The investment in Alpha Prospects was reclassified to unquoted.

At the end of the year our investment portfolio stood at £642,411 (2016: £594,436).

FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

The Group is working towards a closer relationship with Yicom Global Sdn Bhd and has invested further within this Group in the current year. The aim is to develop a strong working relationship which will be mutually beneficial to both Early Equity Plc and Yicom Global Sdn Bhd.

POST-BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

On 8 November 2017, 128,333,334 new ordinary shares of 0.1p were issued at a price of 0.6p per share. This generated total cash consideration of £590,000 and a receipt of 60,000 shares in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd for 30,000,000 of the issued shares. Early Equity Plc now has a total interest in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd of 188,571 shares, representing 47.14% of its issued share capital.

The Company continues to seek further acquisitions that meet its investment criteria and intend to raise additional funds in the future when suitable investment opportunities present.

The Company's investment strategy is to invest in early stage, small to medium high-growth enterprises around the world. The Directors will continue to evaluate suitable investments opportunities.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders and professional advisers for their continued support of the Company.

Chua Siew Lian - Executive Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST, 2017 2017 2016 GBP GBP CONTINUING OPERATIONS TURNOVER - 25,723 ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (137,791) (135,242) FINANCE COSTS (1,196) (904) (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (138,987) (110,423) INCOME TAX - - (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR £(138,987) £(110,423) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR £(138,987) £(110,423) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (PENCE) (0.02) (0.02)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 AUGUST, 2017 2017 2016 GBP GBP NON-CURRENT ASSETS Available-for-sale financial assets 642,411 594,436 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 2,338 31,518 Cash and cash equivalents 22,018 96,134 24,356 127,652 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables (9,964) (16,298) NET CURRENT (LIABILITIES)/ASSETS 14,392 111,354 NET ASSETS £656,803 £705,790 REPRESENTING:- Share capital 824,623 809,623 Share premium 758,590 683,590 Fair value reserve 49,031 49,031 Accumulated losses (975,441) (836,454) SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS £656,803 £705,790

This financial information has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 August 2017. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). A copy of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2017 will be posted to shareholders and will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

The Directors do not propose to pay a dividend for the year.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

