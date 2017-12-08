The number of planned PV projects not exceeding 9 MW in size, which are eligible to access Chile's PMGD Program for distributed generation, has increased considerably over the past months.

According to the November's monthly report on renewables, published by the National Energy Commission (CNE) of Chile, local environmental authority SEA accepted six new solar projects for review in October, totaling 54 MW.

Each of the projects has a capacity of 9 MW, meaning they will very likely be distributed generation ground-mounted PV plants; and will be developed under the scheme for medium-sized distributed generation PMGD, which is open to projects up to 9 MW in size.

The six projects, most likely submitted by the same developer, but through different special purpose vehicles, all feature the same characteristics: a planned investment of US$12 million, the use of 40,000 power modules between 310 and 420 watts, and four 2.5 MW inverters. All the installations, in addition, are set to be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...