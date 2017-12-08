This week's Intersolar India 2017 in Mumbai, which ran from Tuesday to Thursday at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), highlighted both the potential and the challenges of India's vast residential PV market. Everything from policy to unique environmental challenges and installation processes was discussed.

The event in question was titled "Residential Rooftop Systems - Design and Quality Go Hand in Hand" and was organized by the German GEZ and IGEF, the Indo-German Energy Forum.

Both organizers took advantage of the platform provided by Intersolar India, which brought together an estimated 12,000 participants in a two day conference and a three day exhibition.

The Indian government has been a staunch supporter of renewable energy and solar PV, but progress on the residential PV front has been limited. As of the end of March 2017, cumulative residential PV installations amounted to only 1.4 GW, a far cry from the 10 GW target the government has established for 2020.

To identify the obstacles and find solutions GIZ and IGEF brought together a range of experts in residential PV at this workshop, held on December 6.

K.R. Harinarayan, who runs U-Solar Clean Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a PV installation company based in Bangalore, highlighted the fact that the power market in India is essentially regulated by the Indian states, and that each state has taken a different approach to PV policies and standards in the residential rooftop market. According to Harinarayan, "this represents a huge hurdle for rolling out solar" in India.

This contrasts with the experience in Germany, where a national PV feed-in tariff launched in 2000 propelled the residential sector to ...

