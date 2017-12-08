

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased notably in October from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 522 million in October from EUR 797 million in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 740 million for the month.



Both exports and imports surged by 12.0 percent and 17.0 percent, respectively in October from a year ago.



The share of EU member states was 81 percent in exports and 75 percent in imports.



During the January to October period, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 7.05 billion versus EUR 8.43 billion surplus in the same period of 2016.



