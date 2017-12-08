

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK industrial production remained unchanged in October, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production remained flat, as expected, after expanding 0.7 percent in September.



At the same time, manufacturing output grew marginally by 0.1 percent, slower than September's 0.7 percent increase. Manufacturing output was also forecast to remain flat in October.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 3.6 percent from 2.5 percent in September. This was the fastest growth seen so far this year. Production was expected to climb 3.5 percent.



Likewise, annual increase in manufacturing output improved to 3.9 percent from 2.7 percent in September. Economists had forecast a 3.8 percent rise.



Another report from ONS showed that construction output declined 1.7 percent in October partly due to a 1.5 percent fall in all new work.



Construction output contracted for the sixth consecutive period in the three-month on three-month time series, falling by 1.4 percent in October, ONS said.



