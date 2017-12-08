

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose sharply to hit one-week high on Friday after the U.S. Congress passed a stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded until Dec. 22 and the U.K. and the European Union struck a deal to unlock divorce negotiations, capping months of tortuous negotiations.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.8 percent at 389.40 in late opening deals after closing little changed with a positive bias the previous day.



The German DAX was rallying 1.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.6 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent in cautious trade as the pound surged to cross $1.35 again.



Banks led the surge after global financial regulators agreed on the new banking regulations in Frankfurt on Thursday. Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Banco Santander and UniCredit jumped 2-4 percent.



Reinsurers Munich Re and Swiss Re rose around 1 percent each after entering into agreements with Insurance Australia Group to share premiums.



Berkeley shares jumped almost 8 percent. The British housebuilder raised its profit guidance for the next five years after reporting a 36 percent increase in pre-tax profits in the six months to October 31.



Troubled furniture retailer Steinhoff tumbled 41 percent in Frankfurt to extend declines after Moody's downgraded the issuer ratings of the company.



Mining stocks were subdued after sharp losses in the previous session on concerns that Chinese banks may not have enough capital to weather potential losses.



In economic releases, German exports unexpectedly declined 0.4 percent sequentially in October, the same pace as seen in September, data from Destatis revealed.



French industrial production grew for the second straight month in October, defying economists' forecast for a slight decline, while U.K. industrial activity improved sharply in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX