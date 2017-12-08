

8 December 2017 AIM: AAU



DIRECTORS' DEALINGS



The Company is pleased to announce that 800,000 ordinary shares in the Company were purchased yesterday at 1.225 pence per share for the account of the wife of William Payne, Director. Further to this purchase, Mr Payne's holding is now as described below:



+-------------+--------------------+----------------------+--------------------+ |Name |Number of ordinary|Shareholding further|Percentage of issued| | |shares purchased |to the purchase |share capital | +-------------+--------------------+----------------------+--------------------+ |William Payne|800,000 |7,909,314 |0.7 | +-------------+--------------------+----------------------+--------------------+



Market Abuse Regulation



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR'). Contacts:



Ariana Resources plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7407 3616



Michael de Villiers, Chairman



Kerim Sener, Managing Director



Beaumont Cornish Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396



Roland Cornish / Felicity Geidt



Beaufort Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7382 8300



Jon Belliss



Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500



Adam James / Tom Salvesen



The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail in respect of the Directors subscribing for Director Shares as described above.



William Payne



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Payne



2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ariana Resources plc



b) LEI 213800LVVY7GZY21LH22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Ariana Resources plc



ISIN GB00B085SD50



Nature of the transaction Purchase of new ordinary shares as described above



c) Price(s) and volumes(s)



+-------------+------------+ | Price(s) | Volumes(s) | +-------------+------------+ | 1.225 pence | 800,000 | +-------------+------------+



d) Aggregated information n/a e) Date of the transaction 7 December 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ariana Resources plc via GlobeNewswire



B085SD5R3



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX