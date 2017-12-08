

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK visible trade deficit increased in October after narrowing a month ago, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.



The trade in goods showed a shortfall of GBP 10.78 billion compared to a GBP 10.45 billion deficit in September. The expected level was GBP 11.5 billion.



The total trade, including goods and services, posted a deficit of GBP 1.4 billion compared to GBP 1.14 billion shortfall in the previous month.



Data showed that the total trade deficit narrowed by GBP 2.7 billion to GBP 5.0 billion in the three months to October. This was due mainly to goods exports, which increased 3.8 percent to GBP 88.6 billion, the ONS said.



