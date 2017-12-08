

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales increased for the first time in four months in October, though slightly, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.



Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in October, after remaining flat in the previous month.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 1.8 percent monthly in October, while non-food sales declined by 1.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 2.4 percent in October, reversing a 1.2 percent decrease in September.



