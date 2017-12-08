Zürich - As the dust of the afterparty settles for the 12 of 13 graduates of F10's P2 Program Demo Batch II Day, the Swiss FinTech Incubator and Accelerator announced that the second Demo Batch Day had been its biggest yet, with over 400 attending.

The Demo Day took place in Limmat Hall, Zürich during the afternoon and evening Thursday, December 7th, continuing into the night with an afterparty. The Demo Day marks the end of months of hard work for the Startups, who collaborated with experts from leading institutions to build a full, market-ready product from their prototype.

"It has been a tough few months for our Startups, and we are very proud of how far they have come with our guidance. This was a great batch - and one of our strongest yet. We believe that everyone here wins simply by participating. The record attendance of the Demo Day also registers how FinTech, RegTech, and InsurTech ...

