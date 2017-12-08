Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2017) - Sienna Resources (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) is pleased to announce it received TSX Venture approval to go forward into an exploration and option agreement (the "Agreement") with EMX Royalty Corporation to acquire the Slättberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Sweden (the "Project"). The Project consists of two adjacent exploration permits comprising approximately 9513 contiguous acres.

Jason Gigliotti president of Sienna states, "We are very pleased to receive approval for this exciting cobalt-nickel-copper prospect. Cobalt prices have just crossed fresh nine year highs as of yesterday, and we look forward to advancing this prospect. There are 12 historic mines on this property and with modern mining approaches, we are very optimistic about what this project could contain. We expect to be drilling early 2018 as the project is drill ready now."

Northvolt is planning to be the largest battery factory in Europe at roughly the same size as Tesla's Gigafactory. Jason Gigliotti states "Northvolt wants to locally source as much battery material as possible such as cobalt and nickel. There are now more than 20 mega battery factories currently being planned or constructed globally, creating a massive demand on the battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. Sienna is focused on exploring and developing projects that will meet this insatiable demand."

Slättberg is located 25 kilometers northwest of Falun, Sweden. Slättberg is a historic mining camp hosting cobalt-nickel-copper rich massive sulfide mineralization that occurs within a two kilometer belt of historic nickel-copper mines. The Project contains drill defined massive sulfide mineralization that extends to ~100 meters in depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike. The Project is accessible year round, with nearby rail, power and 5 smelters in the Nordic region. At least 12 historic mines are located on the property, with historic operations dating back to the late 1800's.