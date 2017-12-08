Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) announces that its wholly-owned European subsidiary has completed two refinancings with the Bank of Ireland across seven Irish assets located primarily in Dublin.

The €284 million in refinancings extended the weighted average term to maturity to 5.1 years and lowered the weighted average cost of the floating rate debt while releasing €54 million of equity.

"We continue to focus on increasing our cash flows and these accretive refinancings deliver a lower average cost of borrowing while enabling us to re-deploy equity into growing our NOI further," said Mary Ricks, President and CEO of Kennedy Wilson Europe.

The refinancings included four offices: 40-42 Mespil Road, Dublin 4, South Bank House, Dublin 4, the Warehouse, Dublin 4, and Russell Court, St Stephens Green, Dublin 2; two shopping centres: Stillorgan Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin and Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk; and Alto Vetro, a multifamily property in the heart of Dublin.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western U.S., UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan. To complement our investment business, the Company also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

