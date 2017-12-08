Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Analysis By Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Coatings), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2025 according to a report. Rising demand for PPS on account of its high resistance to corrosion, temperature, chemical, wear, and radiation will fuel its demand.
The increasing usage of the product for various electronics and electrical applications including fans & blowers, heat exchangers, relays, connectors, switches, circuit breakers, CD/DVD optical pickup components, connectors, HDTV & projection light engine housing, and inkjet cartridges is expected to fuel the demand over the upcoming years.
Industrial applications accounted for 23.6% of overall volume share in 2016 and is expected to witness considerable growth as a result of increasing product usage in machines, oil field equipment, pipes, pumps, valves, and fittings.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- Automotive applications are expected to witness the significant revenue rise at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2025 on account of the growing vehicle production in countries including South Korea, China, Mexico, U.S., Germany, Japan, Thailand and Taiwan
- PPS is creating substantial opportunities for manufacturers by acting as a substitute to various metals including carbon steel, aluminum, bronze, stainless steel, brass, titanium and magnesium. The product improves the fuel efficiency by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.
- Rising product consumption in several aerospace applications including, airframe, fuselage, cabin interiors and empennage is anticipated to drive industry over the next eight years. In addition,the development of the aerospace sector especially in India and China, on account of the increasing government spending is predicted to augment industry expansion.
- The industry is categorized by various activities, including mergers and acquisition, capacity expansion, technological innovation and product innovation, undertaken by the major companies in the market including DIC, Solvay, Toray Industries, Tosoh, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., SK Chemicals, and Kureha Corporation.
Companies Mentioned
- DIC
- Solvay S.A.
- Lion Idemitsu Composites Co., Ltd.
- Kureha Corporation
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Tosoh Corporation
- SK Chemicals
- Chengdu Letian Plastics Co., Ltd.
- Celanese Corporation
- Daicel Corporation
- Teijin Ltd.
- SABIC
- Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.
- LG Chem
- RYAN Plastics
- RTP Company
- Ensinger GmbH
- China Lumena New Materials Corporation
- Polyplastics
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Chapter 4 Polyphenylene Sulfide Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
