Kinnevik: Dame Amelia Fawcett proposed to be elected Chairman of Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that its Nomination Committee will propose the election of Dame Amelia Fawcett as new Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting 2018.

Dame Amelia Fawcett has been a Director of the Board of Kinnevik since 2011 and has served as Deputy Chairman since 2013. She succeeds Tom Boardman who has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2018.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented:

"I am delighted that Amelia has accepted to be nominated for the role as Chairman of Kinnevik. Since her election in 2011, Amelia has been an active member of the Board. She has contributed her experience from leading global companies across multiple industries, including financial services, media and telecommunications. She also has led for many years the work of Kinnevik and its investee companies on governance, risk, compliance and remuneration, as a Board member and Chairman of relevant Board committees. I look forward to working even closer with Amelia in her role as Chairman."

Cristina Stenbeck continued:

"On behalf of the Board and the Nomination Committee, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Tom Boardman for his significant contribution during his seven years on the Board of Kinnevik and his leadership during his last two years as Chairman."

Dame Amelia Fawcett has been a Director of the Board of Kinnevik since 2011 and was appointed Deputy Chairman in 2013. She is also Chairman of the Standards Board for Alternative Investments, a Board Director of State Street Corporation in Boston, USA and Chairman of its Risk Committee, and a member of the Board of the UK Treasury. Dame Amelia is Deputy Chairman and a Governor of the London Business School, Chairman of The Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation and a Trustee of Project Hope UK. She held managerial positions within Morgan Stanley during 1987-2006 and was Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of its European operations during 2002-2006. She was a Board Director of the Guardian Media Group during 2007-2013, and Chairman during 2009-2013. In 2010 she was awarded a DBE (Dame Commander of the British Empire) by HM Queen Elizabeth II for services to the financial services industry. She has a Law Degree from University of Virginia, USA, and a BA in History from the Wellesley College in Massachusetts, USA.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals will be announced in the notice convening Kinnevik's Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 May 2018. The Nomination Committee comprises Cristina Stenbeck appointed by Verdere S.à r.l., Wilhelm Klingspor appointed by the Klingspor family, Edvard von Horn appointed by the von Horn Family, James Anderson appointed by Baillie Gifford, and Ramsay Brufer appointed by Alecta. The five shareholder representatives on the Nomination Committee jointly represent approximately 60 percent of the votes in Kinnevik.

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 12.00 CET on 8 December 2017.

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

