Ripple News UpdateEarlier in the year, as a nod to concerns that XRP supply was too vast and alterable, Ripple promised to put 55 billion XRP coins into lockup. It has now done that.Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the move on Twitter, saying it was "good for supply predictability." What he means is that investors shouldn't be afraid of Ripple dumping its massive holdings of XRP..

