

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's economic growth eased for the third straight quarter in the three months ended September, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Friday.



In real terms, gross domestic product advanced 3.1 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, slower than the 4.3 percent rise in the second quarter.



During the first quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 5.6 percent.



On the expenditure side, household final consumption grew 6.7 percent annually in the September quarter and gross fixed capital formation surged by 19.4 percent.



Exports dropped 0.1 percent, while imports advanced by 11.6 percent.



On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 2.2 percent from the June quarter, when it contacted by 1.7 percent.



