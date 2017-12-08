

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports declined unexpectedly in October, while imports rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace on domestic demand, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Exports decreased 0.4 percent month-on-month in October, the same as seen in September. Shipments were forecast to grow 1 percent. This was the second straight decline in exports.



Meanwhile, imports advanced 1.8 percent, reversing September's 1.1 percent decrease. Economists had forecast a 1 percent increase.



As a result, the trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19.9 billion from EUR 21.9 billion in the previous month.



The year-on-year growth in exports accelerated to 6.8 percent from 4.5 percent. Likewise, imports rose 8.3 percent, faster than the 5.4 percent rise posted in September.



Accordingly, the trade surplus rose slightly to an unadjusted EUR 18.9 billion from EUR 18.8 billion in the previous year.



At the same time, the current account surplus fell to EUR 18.1 billion from EUR 18.4 billion last year.



Exports to the EU countries advanced 8.7 percent, and imports from these countries gained 10.1 percent in October. Similarly, exports to euro area rose 8.6 percent and imports from the bloc grew 9.3 percent.



The German industry has gone through a small roller-coaster ride since the start of the summer, ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski said.



Behind the vacation and weather driven white noise of monthly data, however, there is a clear upward trend, the economist noted. The export sector has once more become an important growth driver in 2017, he added.



