

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britons' one-year ahead inflation expectations rose slightly in November, according to a quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey from the Bank of England and TNS.



The rate of inflation expected for the coming year rose to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent in August.



Respondents assessed the current inflation rate as 2.9 percent, instead of 2.8 percent estimated in the previous survey period.



Inflation expectations for the longer term, say in five years' time, rose slightly to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent.



By a margin of 52 percent to 9 percent, survey respondents believed that the economy would end up weaker rather than stronger if prices started to rise faster, compared with 53 percent to 7 percent in August.



When asked about the future path of interest rates, 17 percent said rates might stay about the same over the next twelve months, compared to 32 percent in August. About 63 percent expected rates to rise over the next 12 months, up from 42 percent in August.



The survey was conducted among 2,097 people between November 3 and 7.



