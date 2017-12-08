The "Europe Aerial Imaging Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Aerial Imaging Market size would witness market growth of 12% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

Aerial imaging helps in capturing images of the ground surfaces from an elevated place. Cameras mounted on various air vehicles including helicopters, airships, kites, balloons, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are used while working on clicking image of various places. With the introduction of new technologies such as GIS, LiDAR systems, wireless technologies, advanced motion, and temperature sensors the growth of the market has been unprecedented. The advancements in unmanned vehicles, and 360-degree cameras would add to the growth of aerial imaging market. Aerial imaging is gaining prominence among engineers, planners and developers in land mapping and development. Aerial images combined with GIS (Geographical Information System) significantly contribute in the analysis and strategic planning of urban settlements.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Geospatial Mapping, Disaster Management, Energy Resource Management, Surveillance Monitoring, and Others. Based on End User, the Europe Aerial Imaging market segments the market into Government, Energy, Defense, Agriculture Forestry, Media Entertainment, Civil Engineering Archaeology, and Others. Based on Countries, the Europe Aerial Imaging market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

