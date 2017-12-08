

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX), a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, on Friday said it categorically denies any and all allegations of fraud.



The company was responding to a tweet published by Citron Research, an online stock commentary blog, dated December 6.



On December 7, Himax's shares declined around 8 percent.



In its statement, the company reaffirmed its commitment to transparent and reliable shareholder communication, and its adherence to the highest standards of corporate governance.



Himax cautioned investors that Citron Research has never made any contacts with the company and that the tweet did not contain any input from the company.



Jordan Wu, President and CEO of Himax, said, 'Himax welcomes an open dialogue with any and all shareholders. The accusations made by Citron Research are baseless and both the management team and board of directors strongly disagree with their comments.'



Himax shares settled at $11.04 on Thursday, down 7.92 percent. In the pre-market, shares were down 0.27 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX