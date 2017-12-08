Automatic Feeding Market Worth 6.30 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Automatic Feeding Marketby Feeding Line (Controllers, Mixers, Distributors, Conveyors), Individual Feeding Equipment (Equine Feeders, Cow Feeders, Waterers), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Fish, Ruminants, Equine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated at USD 4.37 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of meat and dairy products. The livestock industry is experiencing increasing pressure to meet the growing demand for high-value animal protein. This surge in demand is compelling livestock farmers to improve productivity and quality, thus driving the demand for automatic feeding.

The TMR (total mix ration) segment, by feed, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The total mix ration segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. TMR is the most frequently used feed for feeding in-house dairy cows. TMR include various nutrients such as protein, vitamins, and minerals which are mixed properly and delivered to the animals either by a belt feeder or a TMR feeder. Automatic feeding equipment help to provide nutritionally balanced ration at all times to the animals.

The ruminants segment, by livestock, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The ruminants segment, by livestock, in the Automatic Feeding Market accounted for the largest share in 2016. Feeding of ruminants on time is required in order to enhance digestion and production efficiency. It helps to improve feed conversion and absorption and strengthens their immune system. Automatic feeding helps farmers to provide feed according to the requirements of the ruminants and helps to maintain a large herd.

The equine feeders segment, by individual feeding equipment, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The equine feeders segment of the Automatic Feeding Market accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Farmers in developed countries are inclined toward individual automatic feeding equipment such as equine feeders as they help to provide feed to horses on the fields rather than in stables. Automatic equine feeders are critical for a well-run stable. Individual automatic feeders are largely used for equine as it is difficult for farmers to feed these animals in large groups.

The North American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

The North American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American Automatic Feeding Market comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico. Growth in this region can be attributed to the various innovations in different equipment lines and feeding equipment to meet the growing demand from farm owners and farmers.

North America is one of the pioneering regions for the Automatic Feeding Market. The usage of feeding equipment in North America is increasing rapidly because of factors such as continual advancements in the technology, the price drop in the equipment, and increasing herd size of livestock farms.

The Automatic Feeding Market report includes a study of various automatic feeding equipment, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as AGCO Corporation (US), GEA (Germany), Delaval Holding (Sweden), Big Dutchman (US), and Kuhn (France).

