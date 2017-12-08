sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.12.2017 | 12:33
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 8

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/12/2017) of £59.35m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/12/2017) of £46.64m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 01/12/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*262.38p17,775,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*257.24p
Ordinary share price258.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(1.67)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share135.93p9,349,000
ZDP share price138.75p
Premium to NAV2.08%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 01/12/2017
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.92
2DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 52.32
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.26
4Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.24
5McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.19
6Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.12
7Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.02
8Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.99
9Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.94
9Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.94
11Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.93
12Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.90
13Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.90
14Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.89
15Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.84
16Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.78
17Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.76
18Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.71
19Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.67
20Strix Group Plc GBp 11.67

