Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, December 8
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/12/2017) of £59.35m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/12/2017) of £46.64m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 01/12/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|262.38p
|17,775,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|257.24p
|Ordinary share price
|258.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(1.67)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|135.93p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|138.75p
|Premium to NAV
|2.08%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 01/12/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.92
|2
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|2.32
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.26
|4
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.24
|5
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.19
|6
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.12
|7
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.02
|8
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.99
|9
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.94
|9
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.94
|11
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.93
|12
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.90
|13
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.90
|14
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.89
|15
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.84
|16
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.78
|17
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.76
|18
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.71
|19
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.67
|20
|Strix Group Plc GBp 1
|1.67