--------------------------------------------------------------------- Series RIKB 28 1115 Settlement Date 12/13/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,475 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.653 4.800 Total Number of Bids Received 18 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,225 Total Number of Successful Bids 11 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 11 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 101.653 4.800 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.860 4.780 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 101.653 4.800 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.751 4.790 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.860 4.780 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 101.350 4.840 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 101.670 4.800 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------