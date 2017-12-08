sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,784 Euro		-0,018
-0,64 %
WKN: A1J65J ISIN: MHY7545W1093 Ticker-Symbol: 8SD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,787
2,875
12:34
08.12.2017 | 12:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC 2017 AGM Results Notification

London, United Kingdom, December 8, 2017 - Seadrill Partners LLC advises that the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on December 8, 2017 at 11:30 am London time, at 2nd Floor, 566 Chiswick High Road, Building 11, Chiswick Business Park, London W4 5YS, United Kingdom. The following proposal was approved:

To elect Harald Thorstein as a Class I Director of the Company whose term will expire at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Members.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)