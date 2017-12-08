HealthProm Hosts Annual Rostropovich Tribute at Leighton House, London

LONDON, December 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

HealthProm welcomed cellist Aleksei Kiseliov and pianist Alasdair Beatson to Leighton House in London this week to perform at the charity's annual tribute to the late Mstislav Rostropovich. This yearly event raises funds in support of HealthProm's work.The musicians were introduced by BBC Radio 3 presenter Petroc Trelawney.

Aleksei Kiseliov and Alasdair Beatson created a programme based upon Mstislav Rostropovich's musical associations with Paris, where he owned an apartment.Using Paris as the link, the programme included pieces by Beethoven, Pierné and Stravinsky.

Leighton House Museum is the former home of Victorian artist Frederic, Lord Leighton (1830 - 1896).The only purpose-built studio-house open to the public in the United Kingdom, it is one of the most remarkable buildings of the nineteenth century, containing a fascinating collection of paintings and sculpture by Lord Leighton and his contemporaries.

Speaking at the event, HealthProm's Chairman Simon Ray spoke about the importance of the annual tribute, both for fundraising and increasing awareness of HealthProm's important work: "This night is always a special gathering.We get to share the evening with our longstanding supporters and enjoy some extraordinary music, but it's also a chance to reach out to new people who are not yet familiar with our work and to build support for HealthProm."

Robert Scallon, a Trustee at HealthProm, added: "Both the music and the venue were wonderful tonight.Our guests clearly enjoyed the setting of this remarkable building and the acoustics of Lord Leighton's studio did justice to the musical performance we were treated to from Aleksei and Alasdair."

The event was sponsored by Imperium Investments and they were represented at the event by their founder and director Dmitry Leus.

HealthProm is a UK basedcharity working to support vulnerable children and their families in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Afghanistan. The charity works to address three key challenges where it operates: maternal and child health, child institutionalisation and the social exclusion of children with disabilities.

www.healthprom.org