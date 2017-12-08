

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has ruled out any health hazards for President Donald Trump and announced that his medical records would be released next year after conducting a physical check-up.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was forced to answer a question at a routine press briefing Thursday why Trump slurred through part of his speech about recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocating the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.



Towards the end of his speech Wednesday, Trump was seen slurring and mispronouncing his words, notably, 'God bless the United States'. There was speculation about the President's health, and that Trump wears dentures.



After leaving the lectern, Sanders returned to answer a shouted question about the president's health, saying 'I'll break the rules and I'll come back.'



'I know that there were a lot of questions on that -- frankly, pretty ridiculous questions. The President's throat was dry. Nothing more than that,' she told reporters.



'He does have a physical scheduled for the first part of next year, the full physical that most Presidents go through. That will take place at Walter Reed (National Military Medical Center), and those records will be released by the doctor,' she added.



Trump, who repeatedly mocked Senator Marco Rubio over his 2013 mid-speech water consumption, paused during a live address at the White House on November 15 to awkwardly sip bottled water, which he lifted to his mouth with two hands.



Rubio responded with a trolling tweet recommending the 70-year old Commander-in-chief to work on his water-guzzling form.



'Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera,' the Florida lawmaker retorted using the exact words Trump used to tease him in multiple platforms.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX