

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reiterated its outlook previously presented in the annual report. The Group expects progress in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the current financial year. With Primark margins in line with that of last financial year, Associated British Foods expects an increase in retail profit. At current exchange rates, the Group expects no material transactional or translational effect on profit.



The Group expects progress from Grocery, Agriculture and Ingredients. In Sugar, higher volumes and lower costs will only partially mitigate the effect of much lower EU prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX