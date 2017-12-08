

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer price inflation accelerated in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 0.7 percent increase in October. The measure has been rising since January.



Transport costs grew 5.6 percent annually in November and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent from October, when it increased by 0.1 percent.



EU harmonized inflation in Greece, accelerated to a 6-month high of 1.1 percent in November from 0.5 percent in October.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.9 percent from October, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



