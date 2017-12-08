Tikkurila Oyj: Tikkurila responds to the changing exterior color trends with the comprehensive Facade 760 color collection

Tikkurila Oyj

December 8, 2017 at 14:00 (CET+1)

Tikkurila responds to the changing exterior color trends with the comprehensive Facade 760 color collection

Tikkurila has renewed its exterior color cards to serve the needs of the professional and consumer customers better than ever. All facade colors have been collected into one convenient Facade 760 color fan deck, and new bright colors have been added to the color collection. The comprehensive Facade 760 collects durable exterior color options for mineral, wood and metal surfaces together in one single collection.

We have taken our customers' wishes into account in developing the Facade 760 color system: more bright colors for facades, one clear color range for professionals, and carefully selected color suggestions for consumers. The changing exterior color trends also influenced the development of the new color card.

"The current color spectrum of stone facades is fairly wide, and architects do not hesitate to use strong colors. Recently, bright colors have become more common in the details of stone facades in particular, but in the future, you might also see them on larger mineral surfaces. I believe that the use of color will become increasingly clearer in the future, and instead of focusing on one single building, the facade will be seen as a part of the whole block of houses with respect to colors, too. I feel that the new, brighter colors also affect the exterior colors of wooden houses, especially as wooden apartment houses are becoming more common. Now bright colors can be combined with earthy tones, such as in stone facades, which is definitely a positive change," says the architect Mikko Rosti.

Based on the color statistics by Tikkurila, a more minimalist color scheme has continued to triumph in the consumers' exterior color choices for the past five years.

"In the Nordic countries, gray is often seen as a natural choice, because we often repeat the colors of the scenery in our exterior colors. As the palette has become more limited, trendsetters, such as architects, have begun to favor bright colors in building facades. Therefore, the new Facade 760 color system meets the demand for both gray and bright colors," says Marika Raike, who is responsible for Tikkurila's color materials.

Tikkurila Color Service has developed and tested all colors in the Facade 760 color card using standardized methods to ensure that the new colors are of high quality and that they work equally well in products intended for wood, metal as well as mineral surfaces. Tikkurila has unique color materials, created with Tikkurila's genuine waterborne color card paint. Like the Symphony interior color card, Facade 760 is a comprehensive tool for all of Tikkurila's professional customers.

The Facade 760 color card has been divided into three parts: Classic, Effect and Nordic. Classic includes 552 colors from the traditional color categories, Effect has 160 effect colors and Nordic presents the Nordic countries' 30 most popular exterior colors. In addition, the fan has 18 Roof and Signal colors. We help consumers by offering new, carefully selected exterior color collections and the revamped inspirational Kaunis talo (Beautiful House) idea chips.

Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia.

