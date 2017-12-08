Ethereum News Update
This week, Ethereum news headlines have been so overwhelmed by "CryptoKitties" that an important factor was overlooked: Namely, that ETH/BTC rates are trading at historic lows.
The last time ETH/BTC rates were this low was in March, when ETH prices were valued at approximately $35.00. At that time, the Ethereum to Bitcoin rate stood below 0.028.
It recently fell below that level, courtesy of soaring Bitcoin prices. Now, investors could swap into ETH at a fraction of the usual cost.
This trade can work out in two.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
This week, Ethereum news headlines have been so overwhelmed by "CryptoKitties" that an important factor was overlooked: Namely, that ETH/BTC rates are trading at historic lows.
The last time ETH/BTC rates were this low was in March, when ETH prices were valued at approximately $35.00. At that time, the Ethereum to Bitcoin rate stood below 0.028.
It recently fell below that level, courtesy of soaring Bitcoin prices. Now, investors could swap into ETH at a fraction of the usual cost.
This trade can work out in two.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...