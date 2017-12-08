In Miami, the Eden Ball Brings Out Ellie Goulding's Inner Nature

MIAMI, December 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On the night of December 7, more than 200 guests discovered Eden by Perrier-Jouet: an ephemeral bubble of wonder, dedicated to reenchanting the urban landscape. Held at the iconic 1111 Lincoln Road parking garage designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the Eden Ball channeled all the energy of DesignMiami/2017 into a celebration of the transformative power of nature.

The evening's very special guest was Grammy-nominated singer Ellie Goulding. Ellie - no stranger to Eden by Perrier-Jouet since attending a recent London event - was a perfect match for its contemporary celebration of the natural world. She is well known for her love and respect for the nature, the result of a childhood spent in the midst of the British countryside. Her exclusive live performance lent an intimate touch to the proceedings and won a rapturous response from the lucky audience. "I was delighted to contribute to such a ground-breaking experience," said Ellie. "Nature has always been a key inspiration for me. Rediscovering it in the form of Eden by Perrier-Jouet is just amazing."

For guests, the experience began when they entered a dark corridor filled with luxuriant foliage. It opened onto an extravagant urban interior alive with the energy of nature, pulsating from floor to ceiling with digital art and innovative neon lights. There, they rubbed shoulders with a cast of exotic creatures, while a secret space at the heart of the party transported them to a replica of Perrier-Jouet's famous Eden cellars, for a unique wine-tasting ritual. Along with an unexpected exclusive VIP performance, Ellie's contribution crowned an evening that highlighted Perrier-Jouet's unique vision of the natural world.

