Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Qualys' Revenue Jumped 17%; EPS Soared 62%

Stock Monitor: Actua Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Qualys' revenues increased 17% to $59.5 million compared to $51.0 million for Q3 2016, beating analysts' estimates of $58.6 million. During Q3 2017, Qualys' deal size jumped 17% on a y-o-y basis, and new customer deal sizes surged 62% compared to the year-ago same period.

For Q3 2017, Qualys' GAAP gross profit advanced 18% to $46.8 million compared to $39.5 million for Q3 2016. The Company's GAAP gross margin was 79% for the reported quarter versus 78% for the year-ago comparable period, benefitting from greater efficiencies in operations.

Qualys' non-GAAP gross profit increased 18% to $47.4 million for Q3 2017 compared to $40.0 million for Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin was 80% in the reported quarter compared to 79% in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

During Q3 2017, Qualys reported GAAP operating income of $10.8 million compared to $8.0 million for Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating income was $18.7 million for the reported quarter compared to $13.1 million for the year-earlier same quarter.

Qualys' GAAP net income was $8.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for Q3 2017 compared to $5.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $12.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the reported quarter versus $8.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the prior year's comparable quarter, beating Wall Street's estimates of $0.22 per share.

Qualys' adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) soared 35% to $23.9 million for Q3 2017 compared to $17.6 million for Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA was 40% of revenues for the reported quarter versus 35% of revenues in the year-ago corresponding period.

Cash Matters

Qualys' revenue balance was $132 million as of September 30, 2017; 21% greater than the Company's balance as of September 30, 2016. Normalized for the impact from FX, Qualys' current deferred revenue balance would have grown approximately 22% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q3 2017, Qualys' net cash from operations surged 62% to $32.8 million compared to $20.2 million in Q3 2016, driven largely by the growth in the Company's billings and profits.

Qualys' capital expenditure was $13.4 million in Q3 2017 compared to $9.8 million in Q3 2016. Out of the $13.4 million, $5.1 million was for the Company's business operations, while $8.3 million was utilized for its new headquarters buildout. Qualys also spent $5.8 million on the acquisition of Nevis Networks in Q3 2017.

Financial Performance Outlook

For Q4 2017, Qualys is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $61.7 million to $62.2 million, representing 18% to 19% growth on a y-o-y basis. The Company's GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the band of $0.15 to $0.17, while non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.29.

For FY17, Qualys is projecting revenues to be in the band of $229.6 million to $230.1 million, up from the previous guidance range of $226.8 million to $228.3 million. The Company is estimating GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the band of $1.09 to $1.11, up from the previous guidance range of $1.02 to $1.06, while non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.04 to $1.06, up from the previous guidance range of $0.87 to $0.91.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 07, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Qualys' stock rose 2.28%, ending the trading session at $58.40.

Volume traded for the day: 212.31 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.18%; previous three-month period - up 14.29%; past twelve-month period - up 75.90%; and year-to-date - up 84.52%

After yesterday's close, Qualys' market cap was at $2.21 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 52.71.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

