

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Employment situation report for the November is highly awaited on Friday as it would give a picture after the hurricane season. Economists are expecting to hold the unemployment rate at 4.1 percent.



Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading in the green pasture. Futures Market signals at the initial hours suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 44 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 5.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 30.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher, but the major averages were off their highs. The Dow rose 70.57 points or 0.3 percent to 24,211.48, the Nasdaq advanced 36.47 points or 0.5 percent to 6,812.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 7.71 points or 0.3 percent to 2,636.98.



On the economic front, the U.S. Labor Department's Employment Situation report for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 190,000, down from 261,000 in the prior month. Unemployment rate is expected to be 4.1 percent, unchanged from the previous month. Private payrolls for the month decreased to 181,000 from 252,000 in the prior month.



Consumer Sentiment for December is expected to release at 10.00 am ET. The general consensus is 98.8, slightly up from 98.5 in November.



The commerce department's Wholesale Trade for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, down from 0.3 percent a month ago.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The previous month's North American Rig Count was 1151, while U.S. rig counts were 929.



In the corporate sector, Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) categorically denied any and all allegations of fraud. The company's shares declined around 8 percent on Thursday after Citron Research's comment on fraud.



Asian stocks closed broadly higher. Chinese shares ended on a positive note. Chinese exports advanced 12.3 percent year-over-year in dollar terms, and Imports surged 17.7 percent. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 17.94 points or 0.55 percent to close at 3,289.99 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 336.66 points or 1.19 percent at 28,639.85.



Japanese shares led regional gains. The Nikkei average finished 313 points or 1.39 percent higher at 22,811.08. The broader Topix index closed 0.98 percent higher at 1,803.73.



Australian shares finished modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 16.70 points or 0.28 percent to 5,994.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 16.60 points or 0.27 percent at 6,077.40.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 38.28 points or 0.68 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 176.36 points or 1.35 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 19.68 points or 0.27 percent. Swiss Market Index is increasing 37.98 points or 0.41 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is up 0.88 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX