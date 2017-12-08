Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Shutterstock's Revenue Advanced 15%

Stock Monitor: Cenveo Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Shutterstock's revenue increased 15% to $141.06 million from $123.07 million in Q3 FY16, due to a continued growth in enterprise sales, as well as increased customer acquisition through ecommerce platforms. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $132.9 million.

During Q3 FY17, Shutterstock's gross profit increased 12.8% to $82.25 million from $72.89 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 90 basis points to 58.3% of revenue from 59.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 1% to $23.20 million from $22.97 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 230 basis points to 16.4% of revenue from 18.7% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, Shutterstock's operating income decreased 51% to $5.57 million from $11.29 million in the comparable period of last year, primarily due to increases in employee cash and non-cash compensation expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating margin decreased 530 basis points to 3.9% of revenue from 9.2% of revenue in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Shutterstock's net income decreased 47% to $5.00 million from $9.39 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 46.2% to $0.14 from $0.26 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, Shutterstock's adjusted net income decreased 24% to $10.88 million from $14.31 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 22.5% to $0.31 from $0.40 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.26.

Operating Results

For the reported quarter, the Company's Paid Downloads increased 1.7% to 41.9 million from 41.2 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's revenue per download increased 11% to $3.23 from $2.91 in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Shutterstock's Image Collection expanded 52% to 155.8 million images on y-o-y basis, while the Company's Video Collection expanded 54% to 8.3 million clips.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Shutterstock's cash and cash equivalents decreased 5.1% to $212.78 million from $224.19 million as on December 31, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 17.8% to $44.90 million from $38.11 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 39.7% to $10.21 million from $7.31 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's cash provided by operating activities decreased 13.4% to $31.11 million from $35.94 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's free cash flow decreased 12.1% to $18.23 million from $20.73 million in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, Shutterstock expects revenue to be in the range of $535 million - $545 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $85 million - $95 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 07, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Shutterstock's stock climbed 4.91%, ending the trading session at $43.16.

Volume traded for the day: 319.06 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 306.44 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.94%; previous three-month period - up 28.45%

After yesterday's close, Shutterstock's market cap was at $1.50 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 62.64.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors