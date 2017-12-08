NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 8. december 2017



Announcement no. 117/2017



BRFkredit holds extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 22. december 2017 at 11.00 am at BRFkredit a/s, Klampenborgvej 205, 2800 Lyngby.





AGENDA







a. Proposal from the Board of Directors:



Change of BRFkredits Articles of Association:



1. Inclusion of secondary names: Proposed change of article § 1 from: "The name of the company is BRFkredit a/s" to " The name of the company is BRFkredit a/s The Secondary names of the company are Jyske Realkredit a/s and Jyske Kredit a/s" 2. Capital increase (§ 3.1). The share capital is proposed to be increased by nom. DKK 2 bn. corresponding to 20 mio. shares (from nom. DKK 1.306.480.000 to DKK 3.306.480.000)



1. Proposed change of article § 4.1 from:



" General meetings are held at the registered address or at another address within the Central Jutland region"



to:



" General meetings are held at the registered address or in Silkeborg."



1. Proposed change of article § 8.6 from:



" The Supervisory Board shall appoint an Executive Board consisting of not less than two (2) members, one of whom shall be appointed managing director"



to:



" The Supervisory Board appoints the Executive Board and appoints a managing director."





b. Any other business.



The Board has appointed cand.jur Steen Jul Petersen as Chairman of the General Meeting.





Yours sincerely,



On behalf of the Chairman



Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.