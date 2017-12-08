Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: B&G Foods' Revenue Grew 28.3%

Stock Monitor: Flowers Foods Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, B&G Foods' net revenue increased 28.3% to $408.36 million from $318.25 million in Q3 FY16. The increase was due to strong performance across the Company's base portfolio as well as the spices & seasonings and the Victoria acquisitions, which were completed on November 21, 2016 and December 02, 2016. The Company's net revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $396.2 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's base business net revenue increased 3.2% to $328.28 million from $318.25 million in Q3 FY16. The increase was due to an increase in unit volumes.

During Q3 FY17, B&G Foods' gross profit increased 6.8% to $123.26 million from $115.43 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 610 basis points to 30.2% of revenue from 36.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA increased 12% to $87.61 million from $78.22 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA increased 10.5% to $94.06 million from $85.09 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 370 basis points to 23% of revenue from 26.7% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, B&G Foods' operating income increased 9% to $75.97 million from $69.69 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating margin decreased 330 basis points to 18.6% of revenue from 21.9% of revenue in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, B&G Foods' net income increased 1% to $32.73 million on a y-o-y basis from $32.41 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 2% to $0.49 from $0.50 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, B&G Foods' adjusted net income increased 0.1% to $36.76 million on a y-o-y basis from $36.73 million in Q3 FY16. Adjusted net income excluded the after-tax impact of acquisition-related expenses. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 1.8% to $0.55 in Q3 FY17 from $0.56 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.48.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, B&G Foods' cash and cash equivalents decreased 21.6% to $22.62 million from $28.83 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 8% to $1.85 billion from $1.72 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net trade accounts receivable increased 43.7% to $171.34 million from $119.27 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's trade accounts payable increased 40% to $137.21 million from $98.03 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's cash provided by operating activities was negative $12.29 million compared to negative $7.90 million in the same period last year.

On November 02, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on January 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2017.

On November 21, 2017, the Company appointed Kenneth G. Romanzi as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective from December 04, 2017.

Outlook

For FY17, B&G Foods expects revenue to be in the range of $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.03 to $2.17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 07, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, B&G Foods' stock fell 1.86%, ending the trading session at $34.25.

Volume traded for the day: 2.86 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.14 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.55%; and previous three-month period - up 8.56%

After yesterday's close, B&G Foods' market cap was at $2.29 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.59.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.43%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Processed & Packaged Goods industry.

