GE Power has announced 12,000 jobs will go as part of its effort to cut structural costs by US$3.5 billion. Part of the reason for the move is the strong growth of renewables, and a softening of traditional power markets. Storage is said to be a "mega trend".

The multinational conglomerate, co-founded by Thomas Edison, has announced its power business will cut 12,000 jobs - both professional and production - globally on the back of a changing energy landscape, characterised by weakening traditional power markets and renewable energy growth.

"Traditional power markets including gas and coal have softened. Volumes are down significantly in products and services driven by overcapacity, lower utilization, fewer outages, an increase in steam plant retirements, and overall growth in renewables," said GE Power in a statement released yesterday.

Overall, the company is looking to remove $3.5 billion in structural costs in 2017 and 2018.

While GE was not available for immediate comment, various media outlets have reported that Europe will see 4,500 jobs slashed, 1,600 of which will occur in Germany, and 1,100 in the U.K.

Mega trend: Storage

Reportedly, GE's renewable business will not be affected by the announcement. Recognizing the now fundamental role renewables play, General Electric Company Chairman & CEO John L. Flannery said at an investor update, held on November 13 that there is currently a "strong growth curve" for this sector, ...

