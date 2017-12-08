GLX - Global Listing Exchange: GLX to be a Presenting Sponsor at BTC Miami

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2017 / Today GLX announced that they will be sponsoring and presenting at The North American Bitcoin Conference (BTC Miami). The conference is organized by Keynote and will be held at the James L. Knight Centre in downtown Miami on January 18th and 19th, 2018. More info can be found at BTCMiami.com.

About the GLXCoin.eth

The GLXCoin (GLXC) is a cryptoasset based on the Ethereum blockchain which serves as the payment protocol for the GLX.com network. GLX is launching the Pre-Sale of the GLXCoin on December 25th and the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on January 15th, 2018. For more information please visit ICO.GLX.com.

About GLX - Global Listing Exchange™

GLX is building the world's only Capital Market Directory and Social Finance Network at GLX.com. The destination is a global capital market news data portal and ground-breaking financial networking platform.

GLX will revolutionize the way each and every member of the world's financial markets connects, communicates, shares, and accesses information. Our goal is to make the world's capital markets more transparent, open, and connected.

