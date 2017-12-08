Active-Investors: Free Research Report as GEO Group's Revenue Grew 2.2%; AFFO Advanced 7.7%

Stock Monitor: CareTrust REIT Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 08, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GEO. The Company posted its financial results on October 31, 2017, for the third quarter fiscal 2017. The equity real estate investment trust's revenue and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share surpassed analysts' expectation. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company GEO Group. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CTRE

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, GEO Group most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GEO

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, GEO Group's revenues increased 2.2% to $566.76 million from $554.38 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $556.27 million.

During Q3 FY17, GEO Group's net operating income (NOI) increased 4.3% to $151.38 million from $145.20 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA decreased 6.9% to $96.47 million from $103.58 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA decreased 0.4% to $106.34 million from $106.81 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 50 basis points to 18.8% of revenue from 19.3% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, GEO Group's operating income decreased 13.2% to $62.90 million from $72.45 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating margin decreased 200 basis points to 11.1% of revenue from 13.1% of revenue in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, GEO Group's net income decreased 12% to $38.49 million from $43.72 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 20.5% to $0.31 from $0.39 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, GEO Group's adjusted net income decreased 3.9% to $42.03 million from $43.72 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 12.8% to $0.34 from $0.39 in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, GEO Group's normalized funds from operations (FFO) decreased 0.4% to $58.82 million from $59.05 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's normalized FFO per share decreased 9.4% to $0.48 from $0.53 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, GEO Group's AFFO increased 7.7% to $76.97 million from $71.47 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's AFFO per diluted share decreased 1.6% to $0.63, from $0.64 in the same period last year. AFFO per diluted share surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.47.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, GEO Group's cash and cash equivalents decreased 24.3% to $51.53 million from $68.04 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 11.5% to $2.16 billion from $1.94 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 8.6% to $386.90 million from $356.26 million in Q4 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's accounts payable increased 15% to $91.62 million from $79.64 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Outlook

For FY17, GEO group expects net income to be in the range of $219 million to $221 million and normalized FFO to be in the range of $233 million to $235 million. The Company estimates AFFO to be in the band of $304 million to $307 million and AFFO per diluted share to be in the range of $2.52 to $2.54 for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 07, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, GEO Group's stock was slightly down 0.65%, ending the trading session at $24.49.

Volume traded for the day: 711.30 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 646.17 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last past twelve-month period - up 7.26%; and year-to-date - up 2.24%

After yesterday's close, GEO Group's market cap was at $3.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 7.68%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Healthcare Facilities industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors