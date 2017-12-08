

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) said that it agreed to acquire the Aerospace & Defense or A&D business of Oxford Performance Materials or OPM.



OPM A&D produces thermoplastic, carbon fiber reinforced 3D printed parts for Commercial Aerospace and Space and Defense applications. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close later this month.



The asset acquisition will include equipment, intellectual property and manufacturing process technology related to the A&D business operations in South Windsor, Connecticut. Other businesses of OPM are not included in the acquisition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX